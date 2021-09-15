PSG transfer news: French giants confident Kylian Mbappe will stay at club

PSG sporting director Leonardo believes Kylian Mbappe will still be at the club next season.

Real Madrid spent much of the summer trying to sign the France international, but PSG resisted their overtures.

Even a late bid of £171m was not sufficient to prise the World Cup winner away from the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe is under contract at PSG until 2022 and Madrid hope to sign him as a free agent next summer.

The 22-year-old will be free to hold talks with non-French clubs as early as January 1.

PSG have so far failed to convince Mbappe to put pen to paper on fresh terms with the French giants.

The forward seems determined to fulfil a childhood dream by signing for Madrid.

But his current employers will not give up without a fight, and Leonardo insists he is confident that Mbappe is going nowhere.

"I don't see Mbappe leaving at the end of this season. Nobody is thinking about the future of Paris Saint-Germain without Kylian," he told Canal Plus.

"Kylian sort of represents the difference between the superficial and the deep. Kylian's relationship with Paris Saint-Germain is deep. That's why we don't think about anything else.

"Kylian represents many things. Not only because he is French or one of the best players in the world. He has a way of being that we like and one that everyone likes.

We were not happy with the behaviour of Real Madrid [in the summer]. Starting negotiations for one of the best players in the world in the last week of the transfer market generated a situation that we did not like.

"We were clear about our position with the offer. It was not enough, it was smaller than what we paid. The last offer they talked about never came. You can't organise a transfer market for two, three or four months and change your plans like that."

