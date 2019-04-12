Ramos sidelined by calf injury

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos could face a spell on the sidelines after the club announced he has sustained a calf injury.

The capital club revealed on Friday that Ramos has been diagnosed with a left soleus injury.

Sergio Ramos medical report.#RealMadridhttps://t.co/17mX7inDb7

— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 12, 2019

A statement on the club’s official website read: “After the tests carried out on our player Sergio Ramos by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with a grade I injury in the left soleus.

“The player’s situation will continue to be monitored.”