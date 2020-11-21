Real Madrid transfer news: Isco set for Premier League or Serie A after demanding January exit

Premier League clubs have been put on high alert after Isco was reportedly told he is free to leave Real Madrid during the January transfer window.

The Spain international has struggled for game time under Zinedine Zidane this season, making just three La Liga starts.

Marca reports that the midfielder has decided to leave the club during the winter window in the hope of earning a place in the Spain squad for the postponed Euro 2020 at the end of the season.

Isco’s agent and father Francisco Alarcon has told Real of his son’s intentions, and the club won’t stand in his way.

The playmaker could now move overseas for the first time in his career, as Juventus and Manchester City are among the clubs to have previously shown interest and a switch to Serie A or the Premier League appears the likeliest outcome.

He could depart the Spanish capital on loan with the option to buy, or be sold outright in January depending on the offers that are tabled.

The 28-year-old joined the Merengues in 2013 from Malaga and has won four Champions League titles with the club in that time.

His current deal at the Bernabeu is set to expire in 2022, so a January sale could suit Real too before the player enters the final year of his contract next summer.

