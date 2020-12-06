Real Madrid transfer news: Spanish giants dealt blow as PSG open Kylian Mbappe contract talks

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has provided an update on the club’s contract discussions with Kylian Mbappe.

The France international is currently tied down at the Parc des Princes until 2022.

Mbappe has been linked with a host of European clubs in recent months, with Real Madrid considered to be in the best position to sign him.

The World Cup winner has made no secret of his admiration for the Spanish giants in the past, while Barcelona and Liverpool have also been mentioned as potential destinations.

However, PSG are still hopeful of persuading Mbappe to commit his future to the French champions.

"We're talking. We want to discuss, and he also wants to discuss. Now is also the time to come to a clearer idea of his future," Leonardo told Canal+.

“It is going well. We have taken steps forward compared to 10, 15 days ago and we will continue."

Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the world’s best players and a future Ballon d’Or winner.

However, the Frenchman has struggled for form in the Champions League of late, failing to score in each of his last nine appearances in the competition.

But Thomas Tuchel says he is not worried as PSG prepare for Tuesday’s crunch Champions League clash with Istanbul Basaksehir.

PSG will qualify for the knockout phase of the competition if they avoid defeat by the Turkish outfit.

"We have to make decisions for Tuesday as well. We may have some changes to make, but for Kylian personally, I am calm,” Tuchel said of the forward’s dry patch.

"For me he had a good game [against Manchester United], a better game than in matches he has scored in. He put in a lot of effort both in an attacking and defensive sense. He had a bit of bad luck with his chance, but it will come for him. He should stay calm because I am also very calm.”

