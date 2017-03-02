Romagnoli set to make AC Milan comeback
Alessio Romagnoli is nearing a return for AC Milan, but Ignazio Abate is set to miss the game with Chievo after sitting out of training.
AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli has returned to first-team training as he closes in on a return.
The centre-back has missed almost a month of action with a thigh injury sustained in the victory at Bologna.
But Romagnoli is now in line to play in Saturday's home Serie A game against Chievo after Milan confirmed he had completed a full session with his team-mates.
Milan have still managed to pick up seven points from a possible nine in the 22-year-old's absence.
However, Ignazio Abate – who has started the last three games - missed training with an eye injury and will reportedly miss the game, with Mattia De Sciglio set to replace him.
Thursday training at Milanello as countdown to continues. Read today's report March 2, 2017
