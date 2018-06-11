Ronaldo will stay at Madrid and Griezmann at Atletico, says La Liga president

La Liga president Javier Tebas believes Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann will stay at Real Madrid and Atletico, respectively.

Ronaldo cast doubt over his future at Madrid after their third consecutive Champions League success last month.

Meanwhile, Griezmann's future at Atletico is uncertain, although the forward is set to announce whether he is staying at the La Liga club in the coming days, amid Barcelona's interest.

But Tebas expects both players to remain at their respective clubs heading into next season.

"I think Cristiano stays at Real Madrid and Antoine Griezmann stays at Atletico," he told Onda Cero.

While the departure of Ronaldo would be considered a blow to La Liga, Tebas insisted he was unconcerned.

"Cristiano Ronaldo leaving, out of 10, I'm worried about a five or a four," he said.

"It wouldn't be so dramatic for the league. We are becoming more independent of great players."