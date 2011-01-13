Rooney joins Henry at Red Bulls

Rooney was picked by the Red Bulls in the second round of the draft, which allows MLS team to take their pick of college talent and a handful of young foreign players.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who played with Macclesfield Town in England, took part in the MLS's trials this week in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The expansion Vancouver Whitecaps, who had the first pick, took 17-year-old attacker Omar Salgado, while the Portland Timbers, another expansion team, took attacking midfielder Darlington Nagbe, who was the winner of this year's Hermann Trophy for the top player in U.S. college soccer.