Rooney not aware of Jong Tae-se

When he was asked on Wednesday what he thought of the performance of the man dubbed as "Asia's Wayne Rooney" following North Korea's 2-1 defeat by Brazil the night before, he was, for once, lost for words.

Smiling, during a news conference at England's training base at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Campus, Rooney said he did not know which player was being referred to by the question.

"But it was a good goal, I know that," he added.

North Korea's goal was scored by Ji Yun-nam, but the popularised Asian version of Wayne Rooney is Jong Tae-se, who not only prowled the field like Rooney, but also wept during the national anthems.

