Ruben Amorim causes damage at Old Trafford following Manchester United’s defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim was not impressed by what he saw against Brighton

Manchester United suffered a damaging Premier League defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend, leading to a show of frustration by Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese head coach took over the Red Devils in November and has so far struggled to pick up results while implementing his new style.

Tensions boiled over in the dressing room following the game, leading to a visible show of frustration from Amorim, damaging equipment in the process.

Ruben Amorim breaks TV following Manchester United loss

The United boss said that they were "maybe the worst Manchester United side in history" following the defeat (Image credit: Getty Images)

United boss Amorim broke a television in the dressing room following his side’s loss to Brighton, according to a report from The Athletic.

That he was addressing his team at all is signal enough of just how dissatisfied he was: Amorim usually leaves any post-match discussion until the following day.

Amorim has become renowned for his forthright assessment of his own team in recent weeks (Image credit: Getty Images)

The TV – used for tactical displays before a game – is thought to have been caught in the crossfire of Amorim remonstrating with his players about their performance, and will now need to be fixed before Rangers visit Manchester in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Red Devils lost 3-1 to the Seagulls, after Bruno Fernandes’ penalty was not enough to counter goals from Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The loss was United’s 10th of the season, leaving them in 13th place ahead of their upcoming visit to Fulham this weekend.

It came as Amorim’s sixth loss in the English top flight, with wins against Everton, Manchester City and Southampton the only league victories he has managed so far.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it’s easy to see why Amorim is so frustrated. Yes, the team is adapting to a new system, but they have enough top-level players in the squad to be higher in the league than they are, using any system.

This, and his open and frank discussion of relegation being a genuine concern, are devices intended to shock his players into life. They’ve shown they can turn up against the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and City — Amorim has made clear he won’t sit still while they slack off against everyone else.