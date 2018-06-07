Russia to host World Cup as lowest ranked team

Hosts Russia will be the lowest ranked team at the World Cup after falling four places 70th in FIFA's latest standings - their worst placing in history.

Winless in seven internationals, Stanislav Cherchesov's side slipped below Group A opponents Saudi Arabia, who hold 67th position.

The two nations will contest the World Cup opener in Moscow on June 14.

Reigning champions Germany continue to top the count ahead of Brazil, Belgium, Portugal and Argentina.

The only change to the top 10 saw Poland rise two places to eighth, leapfrogging Chile and Spain.