Scotland v Czech Republic line-ups: Kieran Tierney misses Euro 2020 opener

The Scotland v Czech Republic line-ups for the Euro 2020 Group D clash have been announced - and the big news is that Kieran Tierney misses Scotland's long-awaited return to a major finals.

The Arsenal defender has picked up an injury, dealing a big blow to Steve Clarke's side as they get their campaign underway at Hampden Park. Leeds' Liam Cooper comes in as his replacement.

As for the Czechs, Premier League followers will be familiar with West Ham duo Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek - while Bristol City's Tomas Kalas also starts.

If you want to follow Scotland v Czech Republic live, you can do so with our live blog.

Looking for a Scotland v Czech Republic live stream? We've got you covered with our watching guide.

Scotland line-up

3-5-2

1 Marshall (GK)

5 Hanley (RCB)

16 Cooper (CB)

24 Hendry (LCB)

2 O'Donnell (RWB)

17 Armstrong (CM)

7 McGinn (CM)

4 McTominay (CM)

3 Robertson (LWB)

9 Dykes (ST)

11 Christie (ST)

Substitutes

8 McGregor

10 Adams

12 Gordon

13 Taylor

18 Turnbull

19 Nisbet

20 Fraser

21 McLaughlin

22 Patterson

23 Gilmour

25 Forrest

26 McKenna

Czech Rebublic line-up

4-2-3-1

1 Vaclick (GK)

5 Coufal (RB)

3 Celutska (CB)

6 Kalas (CB)

18 Boril (LB)

15 Soucek (DM)

21 Kral (DM)

12 Masopust (RW)

8 Darida (AM)

14 Jankto (LW)

10 Schick (ST)

Substitutes

2 Kaderabek

4 Brabec

7 Barak

9 Holes

11 Krmencik

13 Sevcik

16 Mandous

17 Zima

19 Hlozek

20 Vydra

22 Mateju

24 Pekhart