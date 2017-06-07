Semedo joins Villarreal on five-year deal

Villarreal have announced the signing of Ruben Semedo from Sporting CP on a five-year deal.

The centre-back has completed a move to LaLiga for a reported fee of €14million.

The Portuguese club are said to have demanded that a 20 per cent sell-on clause is included in the 23-year-old's contract.

"Villarreal have reached an agreement with Sporting for the transfer of defender Ruben Semedo, who will play for the club for the next five seasons (until 2022)," a Villarreal statement confirmed.

Semedo had been heavily linked with Premier League sides Newcastle United and Southampton in recent weeks.

It was reported in England and Semedo's homeland that Newcastle were firm favourites to sign the Portugal international, but grew frustrated with Sporting's demands relating to a sell-on clause.