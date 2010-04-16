Serie A title contenders fixtures
A look at the remaining fixtures for the 2009/10 Serie A title contenders (times GMT):
INTER MILAN
April 16
H Juventus (1845)
April 24
H Atalanta Bergamo (1600)
May 2
A Lazio (1845)
May 9
H Chievo Verona (1300)
May 16
A Siena (1300)
AS ROMA
April 18
A Lazio (1630)
April 25
H Sampdoria (1845)
May 2
A Parma (1300)
May 9
H Cagliari (1300)
May 16
A Chievo Verona (1300)
AC MILAN
April 18
A Sampdoria (1300)
April 24
A Palermo (1845)
May 1
H Fiorentina (1845)
May 9
A Genoa (1300)
May 16
H Juventus (1300)
