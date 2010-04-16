Trending

Serie A title contenders fixtures

By

A look at the remaining fixtures for the 2009/10 Serie A title contenders (times GMT):

INTER MILAN

April 16

H Juventus (1845)

April 24

H Atalanta Bergamo (1600)

May 2

A Lazio (1845)

May 9

H Chievo Verona (1300)

May 16

A Siena (1300)

AS ROMA

April 18

A Lazio (1630)

April 25

H Sampdoria (1845)

May 2

A Parma (1300)

May 9

H Cagliari (1300)

May 16

A Chievo Verona (1300)

AC MILAN

April 18

A Sampdoria (1300)

April 24

A Palermo (1845)

May 1

H Fiorentina (1845)

May 9

A Genoa (1300)

May 16

H Juventus (1300)

