Sevilla boss Sampaoli to be offered Argentina job, confirms AFA

Jorge Sampaoli is set to become Argentina head coach after Argentine Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia confirmed the Sevilla boss will be offered the job.

Speaking on Thursday, Tapia said Argentine coach Sampaoli is the only candidate to replace Edgardo Bauza, who was sacked in April, as the AFA prepares to enter negotiations with LaLiga side Sevilla.

Former Chile and Copa America-winning boss Sampaoli has continually been linked with the vacancy after the AFA axed Bauza less than a year into the role following just three wins in eight matches as the South American giants consequently dropped out of the automatic qualification spots for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

And it appears only a matter of time before the AFA gets its man, who is under contract until 2018 having only moved to Seville at the start of the season.

"I can affirm that he is the only candidate, but we are respectful to Sevilla because he is still working there," Tapia told ESPN.

"Now we are going to negotiate his departure from Seville, he has a rescission clause that we will talk about when we have the meeting.

"However, we are waiting for the contractual times he has with Sevilla because of respect for the sports campaign he did."

Sampaoli arrived as a replacement for Unai Emery at Sevilla, after the latter moved to Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.

The 57-year-old's Sevilla overcame Celta Vigo 2-1 on Thursday to stay fourth, level on points with Atletico Madrid in the race for Champions League qualification after 34 rounds.