Sneijder awarded Dutch leveller v Brazil
By app
JOHANNESBURG - Netherlands' playmaker Wesley Sneijder has been credited with his team's opening goal in their 2-1 quarter-final victory over Brazil by FIFA's Technical Study Group.
The goal had originally been awarded to Brazilian midfielder Felipe Melo, who flicked the 53rd minute goal-bound cross from Sneijder into his own net to level the scores at 1-1.
Sneijder now has four goals in the tournament, the joint highest with Slovakia's Robert Vittek, Argentine Gonzalo Higuain and Spain's David Villa.
Sneijder has the opportunity to add to his tally in Tuesday's semi-final against Uruguay in Cape Town.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.