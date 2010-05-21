Spain's route to the World Cup finals
May 21 (Reuters) - Spain's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
European Group Five
P W D L F A Pts
SPAIN * 10 10 0 0 28 5 30
Bosnia ** 10 6 1 3 25 13 19
Turkey 10 4 3 3 13 10 15
Belgium 10 3 1 6 13 20 10
Estonia 10 2 2 6 9 24 8
Armenia 10 1 1 8 6 22 4
* Qualified for the 2010 FIFA World Cup
**Qualified for the playoff matches (14/18 Nov. 2009)
RESULTS
06.09.08
Spain 1 Bosnia 0
In Murcia
Scorer: David Villa 58
- -
10.09.08
Spain 4 Armenia 0
In Albacete
Scorers: Joan Capdevila 7, David Villa 16, 79, Marcos Senna 83
- -
11.10.08
Estonia 0 Spain 3
In Tallinn
Scorers: Juanito 34, David Villa 38, Carles Puyol 69
- -
15.10.08
Belgium 1 Spain 2
In Brussels
Scorers:
Belgium: Wesley Sonck 7
Spain: Andres Iniesta 36, David Villa 88
- -
28.03.09
Spain 1 Turkey 0
In Madrid
Scorer: Gerard Pique 61
- -
01.04.09
Turkey 1 Spain 2
In Istanbul
Scorers:
Turkey: Semih Senturk 26
Spain: Xabi Alonso 63pen, Albert Riera 90+2
- -
05.09.09
Spain 5 Belgium 0
In La Coruna
Scorers: David Silva 41, 67, David Villa 49, 85, Gerard Pique 50
- -
09.09.09
Spain 3 Estonia 0
In Merida
Scorers: Cesc Fabregas 33, Santi Cazorla 82, Juan Manuel Mata 90+2
- -
10.10.09
Armenia 1 Spain 2
In Yerevan
