Spain's route to the World Cup finals

By

May 21 (Reuters) - Spain's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:

HOW THEY QUALIFIED

European Group Five

P W D L F A Pts

SPAIN * 10 10 0 0 28 5 30

Bosnia ** 10 6 1 3 25 13 19

Turkey 10 4 3 3 13 10 15

Belgium 10 3 1 6 13 20 10

Estonia 10 2 2 6 9 24 8

Armenia 10 1 1 8 6 22 4

* Qualified for the 2010 FIFA World Cup

**Qualified for the playoff matches (14/18 Nov. 2009)

RESULTS

06.09.08

Spain 1 Bosnia 0

In Murcia

Scorer: David Villa 58

- -

10.09.08

Spain 4 Armenia 0

In Albacete

Scorers: Joan Capdevila 7, David Villa 16, 79, Marcos Senna 83

- -

11.10.08

Estonia 0 Spain 3

In Tallinn

Scorers: Juanito 34, David Villa 38, Carles Puyol 69

- -

15.10.08

Belgium 1 Spain 2

In Brussels

Scorers:

Belgium: Wesley Sonck 7

Spain: Andres Iniesta 36, David Villa 88

- -

28.03.09

Spain 1 Turkey 0

In Madrid

Scorer: Gerard Pique 61

- -

01.04.09

Turkey 1 Spain 2

In Istanbul

Scorers:

Turkey: Semih Senturk 26

Spain: Xabi Alonso 63pen, Albert Riera 90+2

- -

05.09.09

Spain 5 Belgium 0

In La Coruna

Scorers: David Silva 41, 67, David Villa 49, 85, Gerard Pique 50

- -

09.09.09

Spain 3 Estonia 0

In Merida

Scorers: Cesc Fabregas 33, Santi Cazorla 82, Juan Manuel Mata 90+2

- -

10.10.09

Armenia 1 Spain 2

In Yerevan