Spalletti: New contract? I'm doing Roma a favour by not signing!

Luciano Spalletti insists he has done Roma a favour by not signing a new contract because that will make it cheaper for the club if they want to sack him.

Roma moved up to second in Serie A after winning 3-0 at Palermo on Sunday, but Spalletti's current deal is up at the end of the season and he recently suggested he would leave if he is unable to bring a trophy to Stadio Olimpico.

And with his side suffering three straight defeats in all competitions prior to the Palermo win, the 58-year-old – who has been linked with the Juventus job if Massimiliano Allegri leaves - is bemused by continued talk of a contract renewal.

"If I lose another two games, I won't even end the season [at Roma] because they will kick me out," he told Mediaset Premium after the win.

"We lost four out of five games before Palermo and people keep talking about the contract?

"Things change quickly in football and, quite rightly, Roma are a strong club who need results, so they would be right to fire me.

"I think I did the club a favour by not signing a new contract and they are happy about it too!

"Last year, they fired a coach [Rudi Garcia] and had to keep paying three years of his contract. I'm doing them a favour."

As well as sitting second in the league, Roma are in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia – where they trail 2-0 to city rivals Lazio – and the last-16 of the Europa League, where they are 4-2 down against Lyon.