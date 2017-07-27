Spalletti unsure if Man United target Perisic will stay

Luciano Spalletti wants to keep Ivan Perisic but does not know if Inter will be able to ward off interest in the star forward.

The sought-after Croatia international produced an impressive performance in the Nerazzurri's 2-0 win over Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup, providing a superb cross for the second of Eder's two goals.

Perisic has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United after scoring 11 goals in Serie A last season as Inter failed to qualify for European competition.

Spalletti recently explained that Inter allowing Perisic to leave is dependent on them finding a replacement.

But asked again about Perisic's future, he said: "I can't say for sure whether we can keep him or not.

"I've known him for a long time. He's a world-class player. Whether he plays well or not [in pre-season], that will not change my mind.

"Our intention is to keep him if possible."

"This squad has huge margin for growth."

Inter's victory over Bayern improved their ICC record to two wins in as many matches after edging Lyon 1-0 on Monday.

Having finished a disappointing seventh last term, Spalletti has been tasked with reinvigorating the 18-time Serie A champions after coming over from Roma and is encouraged by the pre-season signs.

"These are the kinds of challenges we want to have so we can improve ourselves," the Italian said.

"When you play against Bayern, you need to excel from a tactical and character standpoint.

"We played very well in defence and attack. In the second half we could have been a bit [more] aggressive.

"I'm impressed by the players. Everyone is aspiring to improve day after day."