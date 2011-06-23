Spurs and Orient lose bid for stadium review

In February, West Ham, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, were awarded the right to move from their Upton Park ground to the new Olympic Stadium after next year's Games.

The club plan to retain the athletics track in the arena, with capacity reduced to 60,000 from 80,000 for the 2012 Games, and to move in for the 2014/15 season.

Premier League Tottenham, who had put forward a plan to rebuild the stadium without a track, and League One Orient, who objected on legal and procedural grounds, applied for a judicial review.

They could still make a further challenge.

"The court has today decided to refuse both Tottenham Hotspur and Leyton Orient permission to pursue a judicial review challenge in relation to Legacy Company's decision to select a preferred bidder for the Olympic Stadium," the Olympic Park Legacy Company (OPLC) said in a statement.

"We are pleased with the ruling and continue to make good progress in our negotiations with the preferred bidder in order to be in a position to agree the final terms for the stadium's lease."