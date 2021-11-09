Antonio Conte wants combative AC Milan duo at Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports

Antonio Conte has already identified two players from AC Milan that he feels could improve his Tottenham Hotspur team.

Alessio Romanogli and Franck Kessie are being targeted by the north London outfit as new manager Conte looks to begin overhauling his side and adding much-need grit to the centre of the pitch.

Tottenham looked lacklustre at the weekend, as they eked out a 0-0 draw with Everton. Conte is said to be impressed with a number of the players at the club already but wants to add steel to the side.

The side's biggest weaknesses have come in midfield and defence with Tottenham chief Daniel having already looked to address such concerns in successive windows.

In the summer transfer window, Cristian Romero signed from Atalanta to bolster a Spurs defence that had lost Toby Alderweireld on a free transfer. Romero was a key man under Nuno Espirito Santo's short tenure and may well become a key cog of Conte's back three.

12 months prior, Danish destroyer Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was signed from Southampton, as Jose Mourinho looked to give his midfield the bite that it had sorely lacked, following the departure of Mousa Dembele. Hojbjerg has been a regular for Tottenham but there is a feeling that the centre of the park is a little lightweight for Spurs, with Oliver Skipp, Dele Alli, Harry Winks, Giovanni Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele all options who have either struggled in the last year or lack experience.

Conte's two targets prove that the Italian is looking for experience and leadership throughout his side.

Romanogli is still just 26 years old but has been captain of AC Milan since Leonardo Bonucci's departure in 2018. The centre-back is left-footed and would slot into Eric Dier's role, following the utility man's failure to regularly impress as a dominant defender under Santo or Mourinho.

Kessie meanwhile is a midfielder with physicality and good positioning. The Ivorian has endeared himself to Milan fans with off-the-field gestures but plays with dynamism and purpose - something that many critics have noted Tottenham sorely lack at current.

Tottenham were not expected to be busy during the January transfer window but a midseason move for Antonio Conte seems to have shifted the goalposts. The former Inter Milan manager was said to be unconvinced by the club's ambition and budget when he interviewed for the manager's job in the summer - and has completed a u-turn in taking the role recently.

Spurs have drawn one and won one under Conte's command.