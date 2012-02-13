Stadium swap for Bourg Peronnas v Marseille
The French Cup last 16 game between Bourg Peronnas and Olympique Marseille will be played at the Stade Velodrome instead of Saint-Etienne, where the amateurs were scheduled to host the Ligue 1 powerhouse on Saturday, the French federation said.
"Following a meeting between officials of Bourg Peronnas and Olympique Marseille, the French federation has decided that the last 16 French Cup game between the two clubs would be played at the Stade Velodrome," the FFF said in a statement.
Fourth division side Bourg Peronnas were set to play at neighbouring Saint-Etienne's Geofroy Guichard stadium but the possibility of snow fall triggered the swap.
