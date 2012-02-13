Stadium swap for Bourg Peronnas v Marseille

"Following a meeting between officials of Bourg Peronnas and Olympique Marseille, the French federation has decided that the last 16 French Cup game between the two clubs would be played at the Stade Velodrome," the FFF said in a statement.

Fourth division side Bourg Peronnas were set to play at neighbouring Saint-Etienne's Geofroy Guichard stadium but the possibility of snow fall triggered the swap.