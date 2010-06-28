Standout odds on Dutch & Brazil double
By Gregg Davies
With England out of the World Cup - if you hadn't heard - attentions turn to Brazil and Holland, both in second round action on Monday.
The signs are good for both teams; Holland have Arjen Robben back and fit which is a huge boost for them and a daunting prospect for the opposition.
Brazil have Kaka available again after suspension, while Luis Fabiano is back amongst the goals. The eventual winners could well come from one of these two matches.
FourFourTwo's betting partner, Paddy Power have a tasty looking double on both Holland and Brazil triumphing, because the bookie is the standout best price on both teams winning their matches.
5/4 Holland and Brazil both win
4/9 Holland win
3/1 Draw
7/1 Slovakia win
4/7 Brazil win
11/4 Draw
11/2 Chile win
