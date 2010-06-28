Standout odds on Dutch & Brazil double

The signs are good for both teams; Holland have Arjen Robben back and fit which is a huge boost for them and a daunting prospect for the opposition.

Brazil have Kaka available again after suspension, while Luis Fabiano is back amongst the goals. The eventual winners could well come from one of these two matches.

5/4 Holland and Brazil both win

4/9 Holland win

3/1 Draw

7/1 Slovakia win

4/7 Brazil win

11/4 Draw

11/2 Chile win

