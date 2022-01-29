Storm Malik forces off the Premiership fixtures at Aberdeen and Dundee

Storm Malik has hit the Scottish Premiership schedule with two games postponed.

Strong winds and rain have battered Scotland overnight and the matches between Aberdeen and St Johnstone and Dundee and St Mirren have been called off due to safety concerns around the stadiums.

A statement on Aberdeen’s website read: “Today’s match against St Johnstone has been postponed due to Storm Malik and safety concerns around the stadium.

“We have been working closely with emergency services and the SPFL throughout the morning, closely monitoring the situation in the hope that conditions might improve to allow the game to be staged, but ultimately the safety of supporters, players and staff is our paramount concern and we would ask everyone to continue to adhere to the guidance being given by Police Scotland.”

The Scottish Premiership confirmed that Dundee’s game at Dens Park was off due to high winds in the area.

The Championship game between Arbroath and Partick Thistle is also off.

No new dates have been set for the games yet.