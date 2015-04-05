Struggling Almeria sack coach Martinez

Martinez was dismissed on Sunday in the wake of a 4-1 home loss to the 15th-placed Levante.

The heavy defeat saw Almeria drop into the relegation zone with just nine matches of the season remaining.

The club's hierarchy reacted swiftly, removing Martinez from his post and replacing him with first-team coach Miguel Rivera.

Almeria also sacked Francisco in December in a poor season for the club.

Rivera's first task will be lifting morale ahead of a tough trip to Liga leaders Barcelona on Wednesday.