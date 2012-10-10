Sudan forfeit qualifier against Zambia
Sudan's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Zambia has been overturned by FIFA's disciplinary committee and a 3-0 win awarded to the Zambians instead.
FIFA said in a statement that Sudan had fielded an ineligible player in the match on June 2.
The decision means that Sudan, who led African Group D with four points from two games, drop to third with one and Zambia go top with six points.
