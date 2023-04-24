Supercomputer predicts Arsenal to lose Premier League title by just ONE point

A Premier League supercomputer has predicted the final standings based on the latest fixtures in England's top flight, and the title race between Arsenal and Manchester City is expected to be decided by just a single point.

Currently Arsenal lead the way in the Premier League with 75 points, but a 3-3 draw at home to Southampton on Friday meant any advantage they had over City was lost. Manchester City are just five behind with two games in hand, and the pair meet on Wednesday night in a crucial title-deciding encounter.

The data cruncher, provided by LegalSportsbooks, has predicted the final standings by formulating each team’s average wins, draws, losses, points earned, goals scored and goals conceded per game this season.

Results predict Manchester City to beat Arsenal by a single point in the final Premier League table, after the Gunners’ recent slip ups to Liverpool, West Ham United and Southampton.

Arsenal will end up drawing two more games than Manchester City, but win one less which results in Pep Guardiola’s men nicking the Premier League title from his former apprentice’s team by one point.

Previously, the same supercomputer predicted Arsenal to win the league by a single point themselves. However, after stumbling against bottom-side Southampton, LegalSportsbooks suggests those two dropped points could prove crucial in the final destination of the title.

At the opposite end of the table, Southampton are expected to be relegated with just 28 points. Thereafter still seems anyone's guess, but the supercomputer is predicting Nottingham Forest and Everton will join them in the Championship next campaign.

Indeed, Forest are expected to get 32 points, while Everton will finish on 33 - just a point behind Leicester City and only two off of Leeds United. Bournemouth, Wolves and West Ham are all expected to at least reach the magic 40-point mark.

When it comes to Europe, Manchester United and Newcastle United will join the top two in the Champions League next campaign, with both sides comfortably finishing ahead of Tottenham in fifth. The supercomputer also reckons Brighton will play in the Europa League alongside Spurs, fending off any potential resurgence from Liverpool, who have to settle for a Europa Conference League place.

That means Unai Emery's Aston Villa just miss out on Europe on goal difference, an unfortunate end to a season which the Spaniard has miraculously managed to turn around.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are expected to accumulate their lowest-ever Premier League points tally this season, with just 47. Not even hitting the 50 point marker by the end of the season leaves them closer to the relegation zone than the top six.