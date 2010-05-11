Suspended Rodriguez left out of Uruguay squad

Rodriguez would have missed the opening two matches at the finals in South Africa after he received a four-game suspension for fighting at the end of Uruguay's 1-0 defeat by Argentina in their qualifier in Montevideo in October.

Tabarez had hinted recently the midfielder's chances of going to the finals were slim given the suspension.

There were no surprises in a squad in which Tabarez stuck largely to tested veterans of the qualifying campaign, though midfielder Egidio Arevalo Rios was a surprise recall after he had been in fine form for Clausura champions Penarol.

Rios earned four caps between 2006 and 2007 in the early matches of Tabarez's tenure.

The squad will be cut to 23 by June 1 for the June 11-July 11 finals in South Africa.

Uruguay are in Group A with South Africa, France and Mexico.