Sweden smash five past San Marino

Sweden looked to be heading for a fiasco against Europe's worst side after the first half ended 0-0 despite several good chances and a goal which was disallowed for being offside.

However the sending-off of San Marino defender Davide Simoncini in the 53rd minute for a second bookable offence weakened the minnow side and Swede Kim Kallstrom finally got the scoring going after 64 minutes.

Wilhelmsson got his first goal after 70 minutes and a Martin Olsson goal followed 11 minutes later.

Tobias Hysen took the score to 4-0 after 88 minutes and Wilhelmsson's made it 5-0 in the third minute of extra-time.