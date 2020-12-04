Tariq Lamptey free of suspension and ready to return for Brighton

Tariq Lamptey will return to the Brighton squad for Monday night’s Premier League showdown with Southampton after completing a one-match ban.

The 20-year-old defender missed last weekend’s draw with Liverpool after being sent off for two bookable offences during the win at Aston Villa on November 21.

Midfielder Adam Lallana is facing two weeks on the sidelines after aggravating a groin injury during a brief appearance as a substitute against his former club, while striker Neal Maupay (hamstring) remains a doubt and Davy Propper and Alexis Mac Allister (illness) continue to work their way back.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl could be given a boost by the return of Danny Ings.

The Austrian said the striker would be assessed ahead of the trip after he trained with the team for the first time since sustaining an injury against Aston Villa on November 1.

In Ings’ absence, Hasenhuttl’s men picked up four points from three matches, although the return of the striker – who has already netted five goals in seven league games this season – would be welcomed by the manager.

Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Steele, White, Webster, Dunk, Bernardo, Burn, Veltman, Bissouma, Trossard, Gross, Jahanbakhsh, Alzate, March, Molumby, Connolly, Maupay, Welbeck.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Djenepo, Walcott, Adams, Stephens, Ings, Obafemi, Tella, Diallo, N’Lundulu, Forster.