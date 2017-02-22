Tianjin deny Rooney bid but admit Aubameyang talks

Tianjin Quanjian head coach Fabio Cannavaro denied making a bid for Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney, though he did reveal talks with Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

United's all-time leading goalscorer Rooney is out of favour at Old Trafford and is seemingly nearing the exit door, with the Chinese Super League reportedly his destination.

Beijing Guoan have previously admitted interest in the England skipper, and both Shanghai clubs distanced themselves from the 31-year-old forward.

And Tianjin Quanjian have become the latest team to turn down Rooney, despite making contact, but the CSL outfit - coached by former Italy international and World Cup winner Cannavaro - are keen on Aubameyang and also want long-term target Nikola Kalinic from Fiorentina.

"We did make an approach for Rooney, but it was just chit-chat because he simply doesn't suit our style of play," Cannavaro told Tianjin TV in an exclusive interview.

"No further discussion was necessary.

"The truth is we had more frequent contact with Aubameyang. Unfortunately, our bid was rejected by Borussia Dortmund who said he was needed in this season's Champions League.

"Our prime target is still Kalinic but it's quite difficult for his club [Fiorentina] to let him leave at the moment. Under such circumstances, we are caught in a dilemma. I need to communicate with our managing director."