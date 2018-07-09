Torreira confirms Arsenal move ahead of medical
After Uruguay's World Cup campaign came to an end, Lucas Torreira confirmed he was close to joining Arsenal.
Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira confirmed he was close to completing a move to Arsenal as he prepares for a medical at the Premier League club.
Torreira, 22, is close to sealing a switch to England after two seasons with Sampdoria in Serie A.
The midfielder, who made five appearances at the World Cup, confirmed he was set for a medical at Arsenal, denying him a chance to return to Montevideo with the rest of the Uruguay squad.
"I was very happy to leave for Uruguay with my team-mates," Torreira told Telenoche, having helped his nation reach the quarter-finals in Russia.
"But this is a good opportunity and I don't want to waste it."
Torreira is set to join Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bernd Leno and Sokratis Papastathopoulos as off-season signings at Arsenal.
