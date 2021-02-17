Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy eyeing Brendan Rodgers swoop if Jose Mourinho departs

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy could make a move for Brendan Rodgers if Jose Mourinho is dismissed, according to reports.

The Portuguese is under pressure after a run of four defeats in five Premier League games.

Spurs were sitting pretty in top spot in the Premier League in the middle of December.

But a poor run of form over the last two months has seen them slide down the standings.

A failure to win nine of their last 12 league fixtures has left Tottenham down in ninth place.

The north London side will be 20 points adrift of Manchester City in top spot if Pep Guardiola’s side beat Everton on Wednesday.

Spurs now face a fight to qualify for the Champions League, with six points separating them from the top four.

Mourinho’s job remains safe for now, largely because reports suggest it would cost the club £34.8m in compensation to fire him .

However, Tottenham are said to be closely monitoring the situation, and a failure to qualify for European competition could cost Mourinho his position.

According to Eurosport , Rodgers is one name under consideration by Levy, Tottenham’s long-serving chairman.

Levy is a long-term admirer of the Leicester boss, who previously won seven trophies at Celtic and almost led Liverpool to Premier League title glory.

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann is another man who has been mentioned as a potential target for Tottenham.

Mourinho’s side will return to action against Wolfsberger in the first leg of their last-32 Europa League tie on Thursday.

Tottenham then face London rivals West Ham in a crunch Premier League clash this weekend.

David Moyes’ side came from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with Mourinho’s men in the reverse fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Hammes go into Sunday’s showdown six points and four places ahead of Tottenham in the table.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE Liverpool, Real Madrid or Manchester City: Where will Kylian Mbappe end up?

INTERVIEW Jonathan Woodgate exclusive: “My period at Leeds was special – but I feel unfulfilled”

QUIZ Can you name the top FA Cup goalscorers since 1980?