Tottenham Hotspur expected to appoint Julian Nagelsmann as new manager, following Antonio Conte leaving

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to move for Julian Nagelsmann in the wake of Antonio Conte's dismissal.

The club have been put in the caretaker charge of Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason, after Conte left by mutual consent this weekend. The Italian launched into an extraordinary rant about Tottenham after seeing his side throw away three points away to Southampton, effectively sealing his fate before the international break commenced.

With the Lilywhites still battling for top four, however, chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly keen to grasp the nettle and hire a permanent fix right away.

Betfair (opens in new tab) are offering 15/8 odds on Julian Nagelsmann to be in charge by the start of next season, while the Express (opens in new tab) have noted how the German's recent sacking at Bayern Munich has saved Spurs millions.

Not only will Levy not have to pay a figure to release the 35-year-old from an existing contract, Nagelsmann was not a particularly high earner in Bavaria. The Evening Standard (opens in new tab) reported last week that Spurs wanted to offer Nagelsmann another route back into football immediately.

Nagelsmann was said to be earning £8 million a year at Bayern, making him an affordable option. Conte was said to be earning almost double.

"Mikel Arteta takes home £8.3m per season at Arsenal," the Express notes, "Erik ten Hag, who was interviewed by Tottenham prior to Conte’s arrival during his spell at Ajax, now earns £9m at Manchester United.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) confirmed the shock departure of Nagelsmann and that Thomas Tuchel would be his replacement last night, tweeting (opens in new tab), "Full agreement in place. He has already accepted the job."

Nagelsmann had a 71.4% win percentage at Bayern.

