Tottenham report: Harry Kane's future has been thrown into doubt by Antonio Conte outburst

Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane and Antonio Conte both have uncertain futures at the club, with the manager potentially casting the player's status in north London into doubt.

That's according to reports, following the Italian's extraordinary outburst on Saturday following Tottenham's 3-3 draw with bottom club, Southampton. In the rant, Conte called his players "selfish" and claimed they didn't like to play under stress, before appearing to target Daniel Levy.

"Tottenham's story is this. 20 years there is the owner and they never won something," the Spurs boss said. Now, it appears as if Harry Kane – whose own future is in doubt at the club – could be affected by the behaviour of his manager.

According to renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab), Tottenham have now shifted their priority from sorting Kane's future to deciding on a new manager to lead the Lilywhites. Conte has dropped from 4/9 to be the next manager sacked in the league, following the incredible rant on Saturday.

“Resolving the Antonio Conte situation and making a decision on the manager’s future is now the top priority for Tottenham,” Romano told CaughtOffside (opens in new tab).

“Harry Kane talks may have to wait, and will take place in the next months. Tottenham will try to keep him as we mentioned but it’s now time to wait for the new coach and more decisions.

“Despite rumours, I’m not aware of talks with Real Madrid over Kane. We’re bound to see him linked with a lot of top clubs in the coming weeks and months because he’s a great player, but there’s nothing concrete now and Tottenham will try to tie him down to a new contract.”

The England captain turns 30 this summer, having broken the all-time scoring record for Spurs this season – and he's poised to do so with England, finding himself level on goals with Wayne Rooney. With just a year left on his current contract, Kane could leave Tottenham for free in 2024.

Kane is valued at €90 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

