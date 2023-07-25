Tottenham's potential Harry Kane replacement list includes star who rattled Arsenal fans and two Manchester United targets, says report

Tottenham Hotspur have an eight-man shortlist of players who could replace Harry Kane.

That's according to one report which says that in the event of the England captain and Spurs' record goalscorer leaving north London, the Lilywhites will pursue one of a varied range of targets.

With chairman Daniel Levy said to be heading the search for Kane's successor, a number of high-profile player have emerged as potential No.9s. The 29-year-old striker has been a part of Tottenham's preseason plans regardless, though, and has settled back into the squad under new manager, Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has Kane at his disposal for preseason (Image credit: Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

According to the Mail, there are a number of forwards on the shortlist to replace Kane, should Tottenham part ways with their talisman.

In terms of homegrown talent, Evan Ferguson and Ivan Toney head the list, with the latter potentially being a popular option among fans for the way that he responded to Arsenal fans after Brentford's first-ever Premier League game. Manchester United targets Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos also make the shortlist.

Dusan Vlahovic, who Tottenham wanted when Antonio Conte was still in charge as per the Express, is still on the potential shortlist, after moving from Fiorentina to Juventus. The Serbian's heir at I Viola, Arthur Cabral, is another option.

Beto at Udinese and Santiago Gimenez of Feyenoord – linked with Spurs around the same time as Arne Slot for the management job – complete the potential list.

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus is a reported target for Tottenham (Image credit: Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)

While the Mail have not confirmed how many of these players are currently being pursued by Spurs, all of them have been linked at one staged or another.

Kane is set to leave for free next summer, when his contract expires.

Alan Shearer has joked that he'll "drive Kane's f****** car there [Bayern Munich] myself" in order to protect his Premier League goalscoring record.

Meanwhile, former striker Teddy Sheringham reckons that, "No Tottenham fan would begrudge him the opportunity to win trophies with another club".

Tottenham transfer news is also ramping up, with Ange Postecoglou now confirmed as manager. Roger Ibanez has been linked, as has Liverpool no.2 Caoimhin Kelleher and long-time target Paolo Dybala.