Tottenham set to move for London rivals' centre-back, as Ange Postecoglu's first signing: report

Tottenham are eyeing up a defensive reinforcement from another London club to be Ange Postecoglou's first proper signing for the club.

Spurs have already confirmed the signing of Dejan Kulusevski on a permanent deal, following his 18-month loan stint. The deal had to be negotiated given that the buy clause couldn't be triggered, since Tottenham failed to qualify for Europe next season.

But given that the Swede was originally signed by Antonio Conte and sporting director Fabio Paratici, he doesn't necessarily count as Postecoglou's first signing, with the Australian looking to bolster his backline ahead of the season.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham are exploring a deal for Fulham centre-back, Tosin Adarabioyo.

The Cottager has a contract which is now set to expire in 2024, with his club having extended the deal by a year in order not to lose him for free this summer. Tim Ream and Issa Diop have been first-choice in the centre of defence under Marco Silva, however.

Tottenham could well lose Davinson Sanchez this summer, with the Colombian likely to leave after becoming the Lilywhites' record signing when he joined six years ago. On-loan Clement Lenglet is set to return back to Barcelona, too, while there is speculation over Eric Dier's future.

Postecoglou played with a back four at Celtic and may well opt to do so at Spurs, despite Tottenham gearing their squad towards Antonio Conte's back three.

Another Tottenham loanee, Pedro Porro, joins permanently this summer, following a obligation to buy clause in the deal he signed in January.

Tosin is valued at €16 million by Transfermarkt.

