Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso loaned back to Villarreal for 2022/23 season

Giovani Lo Celso has returned to Villarreal from Tottenham on loan for the 2022/23 season.

The Argentina midfielder is out of favour under Antonio Conte at Spurs and is one of four players who have been training separately this summer.

Lo Celso joined Villarreal on loan for the second half of last season and impressed in his spell at the Estadio de la Ceramica as the Yellow Submarine reached the Champions League semi-finals.

"Giovani Lo Celso has joined La Liga side Villarreal for the 2022/23 season. Good luck, @LoCelsoGiovani!" Tottenham's official Twitter account wrote.

And Villarreal tweeted: "Yes, yes, yes, Lo Celso is here! Good thing you're back, @LoCelsoGiovani!"

The midfielder also posted on Twitter. "They say you should always return to the places where you were happy."

Lo Celso, who is under contract at Tottenham until 2025, has scored nine goals in 84 appearances for Spurs.

At Villarreal last season, he netted once in 22 games and was a fan favourite for Unai Emery's side.

Lo Celso had previously impressed in LaLiga for Real Betis in 2018-19.