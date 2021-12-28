Tottenham report: Serie A star set to become Antonio Conte's first signing

Tottenham are in advanced talks to bring AC Milan star Franck Kessie to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Express claims that the Ivorian midfield general is set to become Conte's first signing in north London, with the new manager assessing that more steel is needed in the centre of the park. Kessie is free to negotiate with foreign clubs from January 1, with his contract expiring next summer.

Conte remains unbeaten in the Premier League with his new side and wants to make sweeping changes as he puts his stamp on the team. Kessie will be the first jigsaw piece – and may replace a fan's favourite.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has remained a constant under four Spurs managers now, with Oliver Skipp favoured next to the Dane. Youngster Skipp is highly thought of by the Spurs faithful – while longterm favourite Dele Alli has been used deeper in midfield, too.

Kessie will likely slot into that central position alongside Hojbjerg, however, with the futures of Ndombele and Alli still uncertain. Tottenham are still chasing more stars from the Italian league, too.

Dusan Vlahovic is still being rumoured to join up top for the Lilywhites. The forward has been prolific in Serie A this season for Fiorentina and could well replace Harry Kane, if Manchester City rekindle their interest.

The Serbian is reportedly set to turn down Arsenal in favour of going to Spurs.

Matthijs De Ligt and Milan Skriniar have both been touted for moves to the Premier League, too. Conte is said to want to improve the situation at the back, while there may be change in goal eventually, too.

With club captain Hugo Lloris ageing, Spurs are said to be looking at the likes of Jordan Pickford to improve the club between the sticks, long-term.

Tottenham play Southampton today.