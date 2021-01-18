Tottenham transfer news: Dele Alli pushing for PSG move but talks are proving difficult

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli wants to join PSG on loan this month, according to reports.

Alli has endured a frustrating season at Spurs, having failed to start a Premier League game since the opening weekend.

The England international was left out of the matchday squad as Jose Mourinho’s side beat Sheffield United 3-1 on Sunday.

And according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano , Alli is now pushing for a move to PSG.

The Ligue 1 champions were linked with a move for Alli last summer.

And the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino at the Parc des Princes has only increased the chances of him joining the club.

The 24-year-old played the best football of his career during Pochettino’s time in charge of Tottenham.

The Argentine has told the PSG hierarchy of his desire to bring Alli to the club, and sporting director Leonardo is working to get a deal done.

However, Spurs have yet to be convinced to let a valued asset depart this month, despite his lack of game time under Mourinho.

The Tottenham boss refused to be drawn on rumours linking Alli with the exit door ahead of the Sheffield United game.

But Alli’s omission from the matchday squad at Bramall Lane spoke volumes of his present status within the squad.

"In every dressing room are unhappy players,” Mourinho said . “For sure. If any one of us, of my tribe, tells you that in his dressing room are only happy players, I don’t think it’s true. Or somebody is so so lucky to have a miracle in his hands.

“Then you can have [an] unhappy professional and the unhappy professional is the one that is unhappy but feels that his duty is to work, work, work and work. And there is the unhappy that believes that it’s not his job to fight and to work every minute for the squad and for the club.

“The question is if I let Dele go without getting a player in exchange and I’m not going to answer that.

“It’s not a question that I am comfortable to answer. Of course, I would know how to answer. But I am not ready to answer. I am not ready to make public my vision of the situation.”

The new issue of FourFourTwo is out now and available to buy online.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...

NOW READ

TRANSFERS 5 things you need to know about Manchester United signing Amad Diallo

INTERVIEW Former Arsenal midfielder Denilson remembers crippling loneliness which ruined his Gunners career

QUIZ! Can you name every club Ian Wright scored against in the Premier League?