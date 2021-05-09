Tottenham transfer news: Harry Kane to ask club to consider offers for him this summer

Harry Kane will ask Tottenham to consider offers for him this summer, according to reports.

The England captain is rumoured to be weighing up a move away from the club after a disappointing season.

Kane has performed brilliantly throughout 2020/21, scoring more goals (21) and providing more assists (13) than any other player in the Premier League.

But his contributions will not be enough to get Spurs into the Champions League next term.

Defeat by Leeds on Saturday leaves Tottenham, who are under the interim control of Ryan Mason, seven points adrift of the top four.

Kane, widely regarded as one of the world’s leading strikers, is now facing up to the prospect of a second consecutive season outside Europe’s foremost competition.

According to The Sun, the Tottenham talisman is ready to ask chairman Daniel Levy to listen to offers for him this summer.

Kane has been linked with Manchester United and Manchester City, both of whom could be in the market for a new striker ahead of next season.

Real Madrid and PSG have also been mentioned as potential destinations for the 27-year-old.

Kane knows that Levy has no intention of letting him go unless he formally asks for a transfer.

The England international is not prepared to go as far as submitting a written request, but he is keen to seek pastures new.

Kane will ask Levy to be open to receiving bids in the hope that such a move could encourage his suitors to submit one.

However, the striker’s contractual situation puts Levy in a strong position, with Kane still having three years to run on a deal he signed in 2018.

Tottenham are particularly loath to sell their prized asset to a domestic rival, and Levy has reportedly slapped a £175m price tag on the club’s star man.

