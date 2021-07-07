Arsenal transfer news: Gunners submit official bid for Houssem Aouar - report

Arsenal have submitted an official offer for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to reports.

The Gunners were linked with the France international last summer and appear to have renewed their interest ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his squad for his second full season at the helm.

And with Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi set to follow Dani Ceballos through the exit door, Arsenal need midfield reinforcements.

According to Le 10 Sport, the Gunners have made a bid for a player who looks set to be plying his trade elsewhere next season.

Aouar would not cost a fortune. The report states that Lyon are holding out for just between £17m and £21.5m, despite the fact his contract has another two years left to run.

Arsenal might face competition for his signature, however. PSG are admirers of Aouar, and Atletico Madrid have also sniffed around in the past.

The Gunners will hope to steal a march on Aouar's fellow suitors by tying up a deal quickly.

It's not hard to see why Arteta wants to acquire the 23-year-old. Aouar is already an excellent performer, but his age means he has further room for improvement.

The Frenchman would bring added creativity to the Arsenal team, which lacked invention for much of last season.

Arteta was only able to secure an eighth-place finish in the Premier League in 2020/21, but he certainly seems to have been given the backing of Stan Kroenke this summer.

The unpopular American owner has shown a willingness to fund a rebuild of the squad, with Ben White reportedly set to join Arsenal.

Perhaps Kroenke is trying to rebuild bridges from the Super League saga. Either way, Arsenal stand to benefit.

A top-four finish will be difficult next term given the strength of the teams that qualified for the Champions League last time out.

Arsenal need to at least get closer to the top of the table, though, and Aouar would no doubt aid that ambition.

