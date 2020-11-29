Tottenham transfer news: Spurs urged to sign Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira

Paul Robinson has called on Tottenham to make a move for Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira next summer.

The German has fallen out of favour in Turin this season, having played just 28 minutes in all competitions.

Khedira has endured an injury-hit year and does not appear to be in the plans of new Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo.

The 33-year-old is out of contract next summer and will almost certainly be playing his football elsewhere in the 2021/22 campaign.

And former Spurs goalkeeper Robinson believes Jose Mourinho should make an offer to a player he worked with at Real Madrid.

The ex-England No.1 cited Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who excelled at Manchester United after being signed by Mourinho in 2016, as an example of a player who is still performing at the highest level well into his 30s.

“Look at the likes of [Cristiano] Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic, players can play on a lot longer than they used to,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“Professional footballers look after themselves and go on a lot longer. They are monitored on a daily basis.

“We no longer have players retiring at 30, 32 unless it is a really bad injury. Players are fitter and stronger and it is helping them elongate their careers.

“There is no reason why Khedira would not do that, he has a huge amount to offer, but you are not going to sign him on a three-year contract.”

Khedira will be able to speak to foreign clubs in January with a view to signing a pre-contract agreement ahead of the summer.

The World Cup winner, who has won Serie A titles since joining Juve in 2015, has also been linked with Everton and West Ham.

Robinson was speaking ahead of Tottenham’s crunch clash with Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

Victory at Stamford Bridge would return Mourinho’s side to the top of the table and further underline their title credentials.

