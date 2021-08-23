Tottenham transfer news: Spurs weigh up £40m bid for Wolves forward Adama Traore

Tottenham could make a move for Wolves winger Adama Traore before the transfer window closes on August 31, according to reports.

Nuno Espirito Santo managed the Spain international for three years during his time in charge at Molineux.

Traore joined Wolves in 2018 and has now made 133 appearances for the club, the latest of which came in a 1-0 loss to Tottenham on Sunday.

The former Barcelona winger was the star of the show and continually caused the Spurs backline problems.

Nuno is more familiar with Traore's quality than most, and he wants to be reunited with him in north London.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Spurs are considering a £40m bid for the 25-year-old.

Traore is under contract with the West Midlanders until 2023 and discussions over a new deal seem to have stalled.

Wolves may therefore be forced to listen to any offers for the forward that arrive before next Tuesday's deadline.

Spurs would appear to be well stocked for fast, direct forwards, with Lucas Moura, Son Heung-min, Steven Bergwijn and Bryan Gil already in their ranks.

Yet Nuno's counter-attacking style relies on players in that mould and the manner in which Traore has begun the campaign suggests he would offer plenty to Spurs.

Question marks over his end product have been present throughout Traore's career, but he has made positive strides forward in that regard over the last couple of years.

He is also younger than many people realise, perhaps because he has been around in English football since Tim Sherwood was in charge of Aston Villa.

Traore's development in the six years since his move to Villa Park is clear for all to see.

Yet while Wolves might be increasingly resigned to losing Traore in or before 2023, they will be loath to sell him this close to the transfer deadline.

