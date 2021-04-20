Tottenham transfer news: Steven Bergwijn could depart the club this summer

Tottenham winger Steven Bergwin could be on his way out of the club this summer, according to reports.

The Netherlands international joined Spurs in January 2020 and enjoyed a dream debut, scoring in a 2-0 victory over Manchester City.

However, the former PSV man has struggled for meaningful game time throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

The 23-year-old has made 30 appearances in all competitions, but he has started only 11 Premier League matches and completed the full 90 minutes in just three of those.

And according to The Athletic , Spurs have received a number of enquiries about Bergwijn ahead of the summer transfer window.

The north Londoners have several options in wide positions even if Gareth Bale returns to Real Madrid at the end of the campaign.

Lucas Moura, Son Heung-min and Erik Lamela all appeared to be ahead of Bergwijn in the pecking order under Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese was sacked as Tottenham manager on Monday, and his successor could find a more prominent role for Bergwijn.

But the Dutchman could be considering his future after failing to establish himself as a regular in the 15 months since his £27m move to England.

Daniel Levy is not ready to cash in on Bergwijn, who is under contract at the club until the summer of 2025.

However, the Spurs chairman could be more receptive to loan offers, although much will depend on who occupies the hot seat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of next term.

Reports suggest RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann is the club’s preferred choice to succeed Mourinho, who was dismissed just six days before the League Cup final against Manchester City.

Ryan Mason and Chris Powell have been placed in temporary charge of the first team, with Levy keen to find a permanent replacement for Mourinho before the end of the season.

