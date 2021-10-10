Transfer news: PSG chief Leonardo confident Kylian Mbappe will stay

PSG sporting director Leonardo insists the club remain confident they will keep hold of Kylian Mbappe.

The France international continues to be heavily linked with Real Madrid, who tried to sign him in the summer.

The Spanish giants had a £171.7m offer for the forward rejected on transfer deadline day at the end of August.

PSG rebuffed that bid despite the fact that Mbappe is out of contract next summer, and will therefore be free to openly discuss his future with foreign clubs from January 1.

But the French side have not yet given up hope of retaining the 22-year-old, as Leonardo recently affirmed.

"Our idea is to extend Kylian Mbappe's contract," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Nothing has changed in our plans. Kylian is a jewel, he is incredibly perfect for PSG. Then we've Kylian, Leo [Messi], Ney[mar]. We've never planned PSG's future without Mbappe.

"At Madrid they are denying it, but I think that Real Madrid have been trying to sign Mbappe [as a free agent] for a while.

"They have been talking publicly about Mbappe for two years. That should be punished.

"I see it as disrespectful towards Mbappe. He is not just another player, he is one of the best players in the world.

"The coach, the board, Real Madrid's players have spoken about Kylian. I think it is part of their plan. It is not respectful."

PSG must genuinely believe they have a chance of keeping hold of Mbappe beyond this season.

Even a club of their wealth would surely not have been able to reject such a mammoth bid for the Frenchman if they thought his exit was all but confirmed.

The closer we get to next June, though, the more likely it is that Mbappe will be on his way out of the Parc des Princes.

PSG might also have Neymar and Messi in attack, but Mbappe's departure would still be a huge blow.

