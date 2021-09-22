Transfer news: Robert Lewandowski responds to Bayern Munich exit rumours

Robert Lewandowski has played down suggestions that he could move to the Premier League.

The Poland international was linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer amid speculation that he wanted a new challenge.

The striker has plied his trade in the Bundesliga since 2010, having enjoyed a four-year spell at Borussia Dortmund before joining Bayern Munich after the World Cup in Brazil.

But Lewandowski has now hinted that he is content in German football, having dismissed the idea that he could bolster his legacy by playing in another league before he reties.

"I don't have to prove myself in another league," he said after winning the Golden Shoe award for scoring 41 goals in the Bundesliga last term, more than any other player in a European league.

"I can compete with the best from other leagues in the Champions League.

"I am 100 per cent focused on Bayern Munich, I don't think about anything else but my team."

That news will come as a blow to Lewandowski's suitors in the Premier League and elsewhere.

The 33-year-old is under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2023, and there have not yet been any talks over a new deal.

Bayern do not feel under any pressure to act now, perhaps because they do not believe there is any concrete interest in their star striker.

Lewandowski is still the world's leading centre-forward but clubs across Europe might be looking at other options.

Erling Haaland is the frontman that everyone wants, with the 21-year-old set to leave Borussia Dortmund for around £68m next summer.

Haaland may well be the heir to Lewandowski, but the Pole singled out another striker for praise on Tuesday.

"I admire Karim [Benzema] not only because of the goals he scores but (because of) how he makes his team play," he told Marca.

"His work for the team is what I like the most about him. He is a great player."

