Varela leaves Manchester United for Penarol return

Manchester United have confirmed Guillermo Varela has returned to Penarol.

The Uruguayan full-back left his boyhood club to sign for United in 2013 but struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford.

Varela was loaned to the Real Madrid Castilla side in 2014-15 and spent last season in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 24-year-old missed the majority of the campaign with an ankle injury and was sent back to England after being fined and suspended by the club for getting a tattoo against the wishes of the management.

In total, Varela made just 11 appearances in all competitions for United in his four years at the club.