Watch: Chelsea star Marc Cucurella's incredible reaction, as he learns Jorginho has left for Arsenal
Chelsea star Marc Cucurella learned of Jorginho's move to Arsenal on camera: look out, Marc, that might be you judging by past Blues stars
Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella learned that Jorginho was moving to Arsenal live on camera.
The surprise was palpable, as the Spaniard was asked who the most intelligent player was in the Chelsea squad. After answering Jorginho, someone off camera told the unsuspecting Cucurella that he may have to change his answer.
Jorginho has tied up a £12 million move across London, with Arsenal signing him to strengthen their title bid. Still, that didn't deter Cucurella.
"I would say Jorginho," Cucurella says in the video (opens in new tab) for GOAL (opens in new tab), despite hearing that his colleague is leaving. How loyal of him.
"I read yesterday," he says, when told of the move before someone off screen says, "There's photos of him."
Marc Cucurella's reaction when we told him Jorginho was joining Arsenal 😱 pic.twitter.com/9j4zIte2WxJanuary 31, 2023
"Nooo!" Cucurella exclaims.
You can see the video for yourself above.
Chelsea are selling Jorginho, reportedly, to bring in Enzo Fernandez. The Benfica star is set to sign for over £100m.
Just don't ask Cucurella for any updates on how the move is going. He finds out with the rest of us, apparently.
More Chelsea stories
Declan Rice has reportedly agreed to join Arsenal this summer (opens in new tab), with the West Ham (opens in new tab) midfielder also a transfer target for Chelsea (opens in new tab).
Chelsea have reopened talks over a move for Enzo Fernandez (opens in new tab), whom they were linked with at the start of January.
But the Blues look set to be beaten by Liverpool to the signature of Wolves star Matheus Nunes this summer (opens in new tab).
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.