Watch: Chelsea star Marc Cucurella's incredible reaction, as he learns Jorginho has left for Arsenal

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella learned that Jorginho was moving to Arsenal live on camera.

The surprise was palpable, as the Spaniard was asked who the most intelligent player was in the Chelsea squad. After answering Jorginho, someone off camera told the unsuspecting Cucurella that he may have to change his answer.

Jorginho has tied up a £12 million move across London, with Arsenal signing him to strengthen their title bid. Still, that didn't deter Cucurella.

Jorginho is leaving Arsenal for Chelsea – and Marc Cucurella found out with the rest of us (Image credit: Getty)

"I would say Jorginho," Cucurella says in the video (opens in new tab) for GOAL (opens in new tab), despite hearing that his colleague is leaving. How loyal of him.

"I read yesterday," he says, when told of the move before someone off screen says, "There's photos of him."

"Nooo!" Cucurella exclaims.

Marc Cucurella only joined Chelsea in the summer – but says Jorginho is the smartest player he's played with (Image credit: Chelsea)

Chelsea are selling Jorginho, reportedly, to bring in Enzo Fernandez. The Benfica star is set to sign for over £100m.

Just don't ask Cucurella for any updates on how the move is going. He finds out with the rest of us, apparently.

