WATCH: Christian Eriksen banishes demons with emotional Euro 2024 goal

Christian Eriksen made a triumphant return to the Euros by putting Denmark ahead 17 minutes into their first game of Euro 2024, three years on from the worrying scenes that almost cost him his life at the last edition of the Euros.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in the opening group stage game of Denmark’s Euro 2020 campaign against Finland, prompting serious concern for the then-Inter man’s wellbeing.

But the midfielder made a full recovery and returned to action with Brentford in 2022 before joining Manchester United later that year; he remains at the club to this day with another year left on his contract at Old Trafford.

Christian Eriksen sparks Denmark celebrations against Slovenia

It was a beautiful moment, then, for Eriksen to get his country off to such a brilliant start to Euro 2024, opening the scoring in their first group C clash against Slovenia on Sunday afternoon.

Eriksen got onto a clever flick-on from Jonas Wind off a quickly-taken long throw into the Slovenia box, chesting the ball down and then, despite being off balance, poking the ball into the far bottom corner, leaving Jan Oblak rooted to the spot.

In doing so 32-year-old Eriksen has become Denmark’s oldest-ever goalscorer at a European Championships, beating the record of then-30-year-old Martin Braithwaite against Wales at Euro 2020.

Denmark will be hoping to replicate or improve on their impressive Euros campaign last time out, when they reached the semi-finals before being beaten by England in extra time.

They followed that up with a disappointing showing at the 2022 World Cup, however, comin bottom of a group containing France, Australia and Tunisia without winning a game and scoring just a single goal.

