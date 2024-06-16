WATCH: Christian Eriksen banishes demons with emotional Euro 2024 goal

By
published

Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen scored the opening goal against Slovenia three years on from his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring for Denmark against Slovenia at Euro 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Christian Eriksen made a triumphant return to the Euros by putting Denmark ahead 17 minutes into their first game of Euro 2024, three years on from the worrying scenes that almost cost him his life at the last edition of the Euros.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in the opening group stage game of Denmark’s Euro 2020 campaign against Finland, prompting serious concern for the then-Inter man’s wellbeing.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.