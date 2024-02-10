WATCH: Jude Bellingham scores for Real Madrid in huge LaLiga title clash vs Girona

Jude Bellingham was on target twice for Real Madrid again on Saturday in Los Blancos' huge LaLiga title clash at home to Girona.

Vinicius Junior fired Madrid into an early lead after just six minutes as he curled a spectacular effort into the corner from outside the box and the Brazilian forward set up Bellingham for the second later in the half.

With 35 minutes on the clock at the Santiago Bernabeu, Vinicius played a lovely pass with the outside of his foot through to the England midfielder.

Bellingham ran onto the Brazilian's ball, rounded goalkeeper Paulo Gazzanigga and fired into the empty net from a tight angle.

It was the 20-year-old's 19th goal of the season for Real Madrid, with his last strike a late winner against Girona in January. And early in the second half, he scored again to make it 3-0 to Real Madrid and 20 for the season.

The former Birmingham City and Borussia Dortmund midfielder is now level with David Beckham for Real Madrid goals, with the former England captain on target 20 times in his four seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"BELLINGHAM!!!" What an assist from Vini Jr and Jude Bellingham scores his 15th LALIGA goal of the season to double Real Madrid's lead over Girona

Madrid had started the day just two points ahead of Girona, but a win will take Carlo Ancelotti's side five clear at the top of LaLiga.

And on Sunday, Barcelona can move to within just three of Girona in third place with a win at home to Granada.

Barça started the weekend two points ahead of Atletico Madrid after 23 rounds of matches.

The Rojiblancos are in action away to Sevilla on Sunday.

